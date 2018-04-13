Saudi Aramco’s Indian refinery investment: A win-win deal for all parties

After holding a globally dominant position in the upstream oil segment, Saudi Aramco penned a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to purchase stake in the largest upcoming refinery complex in India, marking its entry into the Indian midstream oil segment. The announcement follows Aramco’s $5 billion deal with Total to build a refinery at Jubail in Saudi Arabia and highlights its growing interest in venturing towards integrated operations.

The announcement also indicates the rapid opening up of the Indian oil sector and its growing attractiveness among global giants. Amid easing government policies, the sector is becoming increasingly attractive to foreign investors with Rosneft investing nearly $12.9 billion in Essar Oil last year, BP collaborating with Reliance industries and Kuwait expressing interest in purchasing stake in another refinery project.

Under the MoU, Saudi Aramco has committed to jointly develop and build the Rs 3 lakh crore integrated mega refinery and petrochemicals complex at Ratnagiri (RRPCL), Maharashtra. It would purchase a 50 percent stake in the project and the balance will be held by a consortium of Indian downstream PSUs. Post the deal, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will hold 25 percent stake and the balance 25 percent would be equally shared between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL). Aramco plans to become a majority supplier for the refinery and also provide advanced technologies. The management is also keen on expansion into the downstream retail markets to ensure greater integration.

The Ratnagiri project is one of the largest refining project globally with a refining capacity of almost 1.2 million barrels of oil per day along with 18 MT of petrochemicals per year. It is likely to be ready by 2025 and is in later stages of development. Aramco’s management has indicated that they might rope in other foreign partners such as Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) that has shown an interest in this project. Aramco also expressed interest in further expanding presence in India with a foray into the Indian downstream retail markets.

Partnering in the mega refinery project would open gates to Saudi Aramco’s expansion beyond being a crude oil supplier towards a more integrated position and provide access to the midstream and downstream markets.

Forward integrations would help ensure takers for its crude and help devise greater visibility, control and management of its inventories. It would also help in protecting margins and reaping benefits of internal sourcing. Venturing into India would enable the company to diversify operations globally, something it has been looking for some time now and would help in reducing the risks associated with regional concentration.

With Aramco’s high credit rating, the deal has the potential to significantly bring down the cost of financing for the project which would benefit all the involved stakeholders. It would also ensure steady flow of crude and reduce volatility for the refinery. The collaboration would bring together resources, technologies and expertise of the oil giant along with an established commercial presence in a growing market.

Pricing freedom coupled with growth in fuel demand and auto sales has made Indian retail fuel segment attractive and profitable. With markets in Europe and US getting saturated, most private players are eyeing expansion in Asia, especially India.

The midstream and downstream oil segments are largely dominated by state-owned companies like IOC, HPCL and BPCL which have witnessed little competition over the past few decades.

The entry of global giants with deeper pockets also has the potential to intensify competition in the space and oil PSUs and other midstream and downstream companies will have to pull up their game in order to ensure protection of their market share.

However, collaboration with international giants would enable access to better technology, access to international markets and better scope for economies of scale and cost benefits.

Strategic partnership with global giants will assist in swiftly sourcing fuels and chemical products which still remain largely sourced through imports. Overall the deal would be a significant development in India’s oil and gas sector and would rapidly change the landscape.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research Page.