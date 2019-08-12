Saudi Aramco will acquire 20% stake in RIL’s oil-to-chemical biz at an EV of $75 bn

erming it a long term partnership, Ambani said that the joint venture with Saudi Aramco would strengthen India’s energy security
Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on August 12 announced that Saudi Aramco will invest 20 percent in the company’s oil-to-chemical division, at an enterprise value of $75 billion. He made this announcement at RIL’s 42nd Annual General Meeting, and said that it was India’s largest foreign direct investment till date.
Terming it a long term partnership, Ambani said that the joint venture with Saudi Aramco would strengthen India’s energy security.
