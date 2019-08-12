App
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Saudi Aramco will acquire 20% stake in RIL’s oil-to-chemical biz at an EV of $75 bn

erming it a long term partnership, Ambani said that the joint venture with Saudi Aramco would strengthen India’s energy security

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on August 12 announced that Saudi Aramco will invest 20 percent in the company’s oil-to-chemical division, at an enterprise value of $75 billion. He made this announcement at RIL’s 42nd Annual General Meeting, and said that it was India’s largest foreign direct investment till date.

Terming it a long term partnership, Ambani said that the joint venture with Saudi Aramco would strengthen India’s energy security.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 11:47 am

tags #Business #Companies #Reliance Industries #RIL

