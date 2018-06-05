App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 08:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Aramco names Khalid al-Dabbagh as new Head of Finance after government reshuffle: Sources

The Saudi Arabian oil company appointments also include Mohammed Shammary, vice president for procurement and supply chain management, replacing Abdulaziz al-Abdulkarim.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Saudi Aramco has named six new heads of departments including its finance unit after a government reshuffle last week saw several executives at the oil giant moving to other state posts, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Khalid al-Dabbagh was named acting service line head for finance, strategy and development at the world's largest oil producer, taking over on an interim basis from Abdallah al-Saadan, who was senior vice president of the department, the sources said.

In his post, Saadan was effectively chief financial officer of Aramco, overseeing preparations for its initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to take place in 2019 and be the world's biggest.

Aramco also appointed Motassim al-Maashouq, who is vice president of IPO development, to the additional post of vice president of treasury, the sources said.

Aramco confirmed the new appointments.

In the government reshuffle announced on Saturday under royal orders from King Salman, Saadan was named chairman of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, a government body formed to manage and oversee the development of those two cities.

Saudi Arabia also named a prominent businessman as labour minister and several new deputies to the Energy, Industry and Minerals Ministry.

The Aramco appointments also include Mohammed Shammary, who becomes vice president for procurement and supply chain management, replacing Abdulaziz al-Abdulkarim, the sources said.

Abdulkarim was appointed on Saturday to the post of deputy energy minister for industry affairs.

Nabeel al-Jama' was named vice president for corporate affairs, replacing Nasser al-Nafisi, who was appointed to the position of assistant energy minister, while Nabil al-Dabal now heads the human resources department, the sources said.

Salah al-Harkey was also named as an acting executive head and a financial controller.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 08:21 pm

