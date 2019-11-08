Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

If Saudi Aramco floats even 3 percent of its company value, it could raise $45 billion, which is more than double the record for the world’s biggest IPO to-date. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The widely anticipated initial public offer (IPO) of oil company Saudi Aramco could be the world’s largest. The company is is expected to be valued between $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion and if it floats even 3 percent of the company's value, it could raise $45 billion which is more than double the current biggest IPO in the world to-date. Here's a list of the 10 biggest IPOs of all time which will be dwarfed by a mile following Saudi Aramco's potential listing. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 No 10 | Deutsche Telekom | Amount raised - $13.0 billion | Date of IPO – November 1996. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 No 9 | ICBC | Amount raised - $14.0 billion | Date of IPO – October 2006. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No 8 | General Motors | Amount raised - $15.8 billion | Date of IPO – November 2010. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No 7 | Facebook | Amount raised - $16 billion | Date of IPO – May 2012. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No 6 | Enel Group (Italy) | Amount raised - $16.5 billion | Date of IPO – November 1999. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No 5 | American International Assurance | Amount raised - $17.8 billion | Date of IPO – October 2010. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No 4 | Visa | Amount raised - $17.9 billion | Date of IPO – March 2008. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No 3 | NTT Mobile (Japan) | Amount raised - $18.1 billion | Date of IPO – October 1998. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No 2 | SoftBank Corp | Amount raised - $21.3 billion | Date of IPO – December 2018. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 No 1 | Alibaba | Amount raised - $21.8 billion | Date of IPO – September 2014. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Nov 8, 2019 08:10 am