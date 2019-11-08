App
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 08:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

If Saudi Aramco floats even 3 percent of its company value, it could raise $45 billion, which is more than double the record for the world’s biggest IPO to-date.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Saudi Arabia's widely anticipated IPO of state oil company Saudi Aramco could shape up to be the world's largest public offering. The company is one of the world's most profitable publicly listed company and is expected to be valued between $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion. Floating even 3 percent of the company value would raise $45 billion which more than doubles the record for world's biggest IPO to-date. Here's a look at the 10 biggest IPOs of all time which will be dwarfed by Saudi Aramco's potential listing.
The widely anticipated initial public offer (IPO) of oil company Saudi Aramco could be the world’s largest. The company is is expected to be valued between $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion and if it floats even 3 percent of the company's value, it could raise $45 billion which is more than double the current biggest IPO in the world to-date. Here's a list of the 10 biggest IPOs of all time which will be dwarfed by a mile following Saudi Aramco's potential listing. (Image: Reuters)

No. 10 Deutsche Telekom | Amount raised - $13.0 billion | Date of IPO – November 1996.
No 10 | Deutsche Telekom | Amount raised - $13.0 billion | Date of IPO – November 1996. (Image: Reuters)

No. 9 ICBC | Amount raised - $14.0 billion | Date of IPO – October 2006.
No 9 | ICBC | Amount raised - $14.0 billion | Date of IPO – October 2006. (Image: Reuters)

No. 8 General Motors | Amount raised - $15.8 billion | Date of IPO – November 2010. (Image: Reuters)
No 8 | General Motors | Amount raised - $15.8 billion | Date of IPO – November 2010. (Image: Reuters)

No. 7 Facebook | Amount raised - $16.0 billion | Date of IPO – May 2012. (Image: Reuters)
No 7 | Facebook | Amount raised - $16 billion | Date of IPO – May 2012. (Image: Reuters)

No. 6 Enel Group (Italy) | Amount raised - $16.5 billion | Date of IPO – November 1999. (Image: Reuters)
No 6 | Enel Group (Italy) | Amount raised - $16.5 billion | Date of IPO – November 1999. (Image: Reuters)

No. 5 American International Assurance | Amount raised - $17.8 billion | Date of IPO – October 2010. (Image: Reuters)
No 5 | American International Assurance | Amount raised - $17.8 billion | Date of IPO – October 2010. (Image: Reuters)

No. 4 Visa | Amount raised - $17.9 billion | Date of IPO – March 2008. (Image: Reuters)
No 4 | Visa | Amount raised - $17.9 billion | Date of IPO – March 2008. (Image: Reuters)

No. 3 NTT Mobile (Japan) | Amount raised - $18.1 billion | Date of IPO – October 1998. (Image: Reuters)
No 3 | NTT Mobile (Japan) | Amount raised - $18.1 billion | Date of IPO – October 1998. (Image: Reuters)

No. 2 SoftBank Corp | Amount raised - $21.3 billion | Date of IPO – December 2018. (Image: Reuters)
No 2 | SoftBank Corp | Amount raised - $21.3 billion | Date of IPO – December 2018. (Image: Reuters)

No. 1 Alibaba | Amount raised - $21.8 billion | Date of IPO – September 2014. (Image: Reuters)
No 1 | Alibaba | Amount raised - $21.8 billion | Date of IPO – September 2014. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 08:10 am

