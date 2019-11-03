Aramco IPO: Prospectus to be issued on November 9, says CEO Amin Nasser

The prospectus for Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering (IPO) will be issued on November 9, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amin Nasser said on November 3.

Nasser also said Aramco had been meeting investors locally and internationally and that the local listing would strengthen the Saudi bourse.

Aramco chairman Yasser al-Rumayyan said that the company's valuation should be determined after the roadshow for the IPO.

Speaking to reporters, he said a decision on the international listing for Aramco shares will be made going forward.

Saudi Arabia wants to eventually list a total of 5 percent of the company, with an international sale is expected to follow the domestic IPO.