Last Updated : Nov 03, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aramco IPO: Prospectus to be issued on November 9, says CEO Amin Nasser

CEO Nasser also said Aramco had been meeting investors locally and internationally and that the local listing would strengthen the Saudi bourse

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The prospectus for Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering (IPO) will be issued on November 9, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amin Nasser said on November 3.

Nasser also said Aramco had been meeting investors locally and internationally and that the local listing would strengthen the Saudi bourse.

Aramco chairman Yasser al-Rumayyan said that the company's valuation should be determined after the roadshow for the IPO.

Close

Speaking to reporters, he said a decision on the international listing for Aramco shares will be made going forward.

Saudi Arabia wants to eventually list a total of 5 percent of the company, with an international sale is expected to follow the domestic IPO.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published on Nov 3, 2019 02:34 pm

