Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 07:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Aramco IPO proceeds rise to $29.4 billion after option exercised: TV

Wassim Al Khatib, head of investment banking at the investment arm of Saudi Arabia's biggest bank, National Commercial Bank , said the state-controlled oil giant had exercised the so-called over-allotment option.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The proceeds from Saudi Aramco's record initial public offering have risen to $29.4 billion after the oil company exercised an option to sell 15% more stock, an executive at one of the banks leading the deal told Al Arabiya news channel on Monday.

Aramco's main IPO raised $25.6 billion on Thursday.

"The final number of shares sold is 3.450 billion shares, and the final value of the deal is $29.4 billion," Khatib said.

Aramco is listing its shares on Wednesday on the Saudi exchange after completing the largest IPO on record.

 

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 07:58 pm

tags #Business #Saudi Aramco #World News

