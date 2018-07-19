App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 03:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Aramco in talks with sovereign wealth fund PIF to buy SABIC stake

Aramco and PIF are in early stage talks about a potential private sale and there is no certainty the transaction would complete, they said in separate statements.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Saudi Aramco is in early talks to acquire a stake in Saudi Basic Industries Co (SABIC) from the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the oil giant and Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday.

Aramco and PIF are in early-stage talks about a potential private sale and there is no certainty the transaction would complete, they said in separate statements.

"Saudi Aramco has no plans to acquire any publicly held shares of SABIC," the oil company said.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia's government was considering a plan for Aramco to buy a stake in the petrochemical maker.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 03:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.