App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 02:52 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Aramco eyes presence in India's entire energy sector, says CEO

The company is looking at "all options" to enter fuel retailing through partnerships with Indian oil companies.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Saudi Arabian state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco wants to be present in the entire "value chain" of India's energy sector, its Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said on Monday in New Delhi.

The company did not spell out specifics of the plan but indicated that fuel marketing is one of them.

The company is looking at "all options" to enter fuel retailing through partnerships with Indian oil companies, Nasser said.

Aramco and UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, commonly known as ADNOC, signed a deal on Monday which allows ADNOC to partner in the 1.2 million barrels crude oil refinery proposed in Western India.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 02:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #oil company #Saudi Aramco

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.