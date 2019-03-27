App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 10:20 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Aramco agrees to buy PIF's stake in SABIC for $69.1 billion

SABIC and Aramco said in a statement the agreed purchase price is 123.39 riyals per share, a slight discount from SABIC's closing price on Wednesday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Saudi Aramco has agreed to buy a 70 percent stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund for $69.1 billion, in a deal which the world's top oil producer called "historic."

SABIC and Aramco said in a statement the agreed purchase price is 123.39 riyals per share, a slight discount from SABIC's closing price on Wednesday.

"This is a win-win-win transaction and a transformational deal for three of Saudi Arabia's most important economic entities," said Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, managing director of the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The deal comes after months of talks between Aramco and PIF, which contributed to the delay of Aramco's planned multi-billion dollar initial public offering.

related news

Aramco has been boosting its investments in refining and petrochemicals to secure new markets for its crude, as it sees growth in chemicals as central to its downstream expansion strategy.

Aramco's CEO Amin Nasser said the deal represented a "historic moment" and a "great opportunity for growth," Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya reported.

"Solidifying our relationship in this way strategically positions SABIC and Saudi Aramco to accelerate exciting developments in our global chemicals business," said Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC Vice Chairman and CEO.

Aramco said it has no plan to buy the remaining shares in SABIC, the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm.

Aramco plans to increase its refining capacity from 4.9 million to 8-10 million barrels per day by 2030.

"We think that Aramco will now run all of its future expansion plans directly through SABIC, and with a big part of the 2030 vision focused on expanding petchems, this only bolsters SABIC's long term growth potential," said Yousef Husseini, an analyst at EFG-Hermes.

Saudi Aramco and SABIC have petrochemicals production capacity of 17 and 62 million tons per year, respectively.

"While we don't expect Aramco to treat the investment quite as passively as the PIF did, we also don't expect them to interfere in the day to day of SABIC, especially since both companies' strategies seem aligned at this point and focused on international growth," Husseini said.

 
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 10:18 pm

tags #Business #Saudi Aramco #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Boeing Confirms it Will Make Safety Feature Standard on 737 MAX

Brunei to Impose Death by Stoning for Gay Sex and Adultery, Amputation ...

I Am a Hindu, RSS is a Hindu Organisation, Then Why Does it Hate Me: D ...

Raghuram Rajan Confirms He Advised Rahul Gandhi on Nyay Scheme, Calls ...

Amartya Sen Awarded Oxford University Bodley Medal

Under Modi, Govt Gaining More and More Powers Without Checks and Balan ...

BJD Fields Odia Film StarAnubhav Against Jay Panda, Drops Six MPs

Brexit in Play: UK Parliament Tries Multiple Choice as Theresa May's J ...

‘No Chance of PM Modi Also Contesting Elections From a Seat in Gujar ...

Anti-satellite weapons - rare, high-tech, and risky to test

Election Commission examining Narendra Modi address on anti-missile te ...

Political ad spend on Facebook rises to over Rs 8 crore; BJP supporter ...

Supreme Court bench examines validity of NCLT and NCLAT

Why WhatsApp won't trace origin of message

RBI allows non-residents to participate in rupee interest rate derivat ...

Wall Street opens flat as global growth worries persist

Oil prices slip as market eyes US inventories

Gold dips as dollar strengthens; palladium falls 3 percent

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for re ...

Congress yet to take call on AAP alliance: Divided Delhi unit, compuls ...

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

Vivo V15 review: Big display, great selfies but not a great all-rounde ...

Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Ther ...

Badminton World Federation’s punishing schedule is taking toll on to ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

What Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox means for Hollywood an ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs KXIP at Kolkata: Dre Russ bags two, Punjab ...

NO! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cannot get married on April 19th!

Shah Rukh Khan's love for Gauri on World Theatre Day remains unparalle ...

Arjun Kapoor to wed Malaika Arora in April? Boney Kapoor rubbishes rep ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is winning a lot of awards b ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

Rajpal Yadav recalls his time in Tihar Jail and is happy about what he ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is all eager to work with Sa ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.