Saudi Arabia's SALIC acquires 9.2% stake in LT Foods

Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has acquired 9.22 percent stake in LT Foods.

"The Board of Directors of LT Foods in its meeting today approved the preferential issuance of 27,408,164 equity shares, i.e. 7.89% equity stake in LT Foods, at Rs. 142.23 per share to SALIC... In addition, SALIC will acquire 1.33% equity stake through a secondary share purchase from the Promoters Group. Post completion of this transaction, SALIC will hold 9.22% equity stake in LT Foods. The Promoters of the Company will continue to hold the majority equity stake of 51%," LT Foods said in a stock exchange filing.

In a related transaction, LT Foods will purchase 29.52 percent equity stake in its subsidiary that is Daawat Foods Ltd., from SALIC, which was acquired in February 2020 through its subsidiary ‘United Farmers Investment Company’. LT Foods will acquire this stake for Rs 175.8 crore and post completion of the transaction it will hold 100% equity stake in Daawat Foods Limited, it added.

Further, the company will also enter a Strategic Supply & Cooperation Agreement with SALIC in order to support the Saudi-based firm in its agenda of food security alongside providing LT Foods significant access to a broader market.

"Our partnership with SALIC is strategic in nature and goes beyond financial investment. The tripling of investment in LT Foods by SALIC is an expression of their confidence in our ability to grow faster than the market. Together, we have developed a deep understanding of the needs of consumers in the Middle East related to food products and it will open doors for LT Foods to further strengthen its presence in this segment," said Vijay Kumar Arora, Chairman and Managing Director, LT Foods.

The relevant transactions are subject to regulatory approvals, the regulatory filing noted.

Sulaiman AlRumaih, Group CEO of SALIC said, “The extension of our partnership with LT Foods is in-line with SALIC’s strategy to contribute to the food security objectives. ”