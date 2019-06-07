App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 03:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Arabian minister Khalid al-Falih says OPEC close to agreement on extending oil deal

Falih said perfect stability on the oil market had not been achieved and that prices were being influenced by factors outside OPEC's control.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

OPEC is close to agreeing to extend an oil supply-cutting agreement beyond June, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on June 7, though the question is how to accommodate participating non-OPEC countries.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other non-members agreed in December to reduce supply by 1.2 million barrels per day from Jan. 1 until the end of this month.

They meet in coming weeks to decide their next move.

Close

"On the OPEC side, a rollover is almost in the bag. The question is to calibrate with non-OPEC," Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said at an economic forum in St Petersburg, Russia.

"I'm hoping it will be an easy decision and that we'll roll over, but if it's not, we will be flexible in terms of our position in the kingdom."

He said that he saw no need to deepen the supply cut.

The minister earlier said he was unwilling to engage in a race to increase oil output to compensate for lower prices, saying a return to the price-crash environment of 2014-15 would be unacceptable.

Falih said perfect stability on the oil market had not been achieved and that prices were being influenced by factors outside OPEC's control.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 03:34 pm

tags #Business #OPEC #Saudi Arabia #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.