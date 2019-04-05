App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 11:13 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Arabia threatens to ditch dollar oil trades to stop 'NOPEC'

Two of the sources said the plan had been discussed with OPEC members and one source briefed on Saudi oil policy said Riyadh had also communicated the threat to senior US energy officials.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Saudi Arabia is threatening to sell its oil in currencies other than the dollar if Washington passes a bill exposing OPEC members to US antitrust lawsuits, three sources familiar with Saudi energy policy said.

They said the option had been discussed internally by senior Saudi energy officials in recent months. Two of the sources said the plan had been discussed with OPEC members and one source briefed on Saudi oil policy said Riyadh had also communicated the threat to senior US energy officials.

The chances of the US bill known as NOPEC coming into force are slim and Saudi Arabia would be unlikely to follow through, but the fact Riyadh is considering such a drastic step is a sign of the kingdom's annoyance about potential US legal challenges to OPEC.

In the unlikely event Riyadh were to ditch the dollar, it would undermine its status as the world's main reserve currency, reduce Washington's clout in global trade and weaken its ability to enforce sanctions on nation states.

related news

"The Saudis know they have the dollar as the nuclear option," one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

"The Saudis say: let the Americans pass NOPEC and it would be the US economy that would fall apart," another source said.

Saudi Arabia's energy ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

A US state department official said: "as a general matter, we don't comment on pending legislation."

The US Energy Department did not respond to a request for comment. Energy Secretary Rick Perry has said that NOPEC could lead to unintended consequences.

DOLLAR HEGEMONY

NOPEC, or the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act, was first introduced in 2000 and aims to remove sovereign immunity from US antitrust law, paving the way for OPEC states to be sued for curbing output in a bid to raise oil prices.

While the bill has never made it into law despite numerous attempts, the legislation has gained momentum since US President Donald Trump came to office. Trump said he backed NOPEC in a book published in 2011 before he was elected, though he not has not voiced support for NOPEC as president.

Trump has instead stressed the importance of US-Saudi relations, including sales of US military equipment, even after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year.

A move by Saudi Arabia to ditch the dollar would resonate well with big non-OPEC oil producers such as Russia as well as major consumers China and the European Union, which have been calling for moves to diversify global trade away from the dollar to dilute US influence over the world economy.

Russia, which is subject to US sanctions, has tried to sell oil in euros and China's yuan but the proportion of its sales in those currencies is not significant.

Venezuela and Iran, which are also under US sanctions, sell most of their oil in other currencies but they have done little to challenge the dollar's hegemony in the oil market.

However, if a long-standing US ally such as Saudi Arabia joined the club of non-dollar oil sellers it would be a far more significant move likely to gain traction within the industry.

WHAT IF?

Saudi Arabia controls a 10th of global oil production, roughly on par with its main rivals - the United States and Russia. Its oil firm Saudi Aramco holds the crown of the world's biggest oil exporter with sales of $356 billion last year.

Depending on prices, oil is estimated to represent 2 percent to 3 percent of global gross domestic product. At the current price of $70 per barrel, the annual value of global oil output is $2.5 trillion.

Not all of those oil volumes are traded in the US currency but at least 60 percent is traded via tankers and international pipelines with the majority of those deals done in dollars.

Trading in derivatives such as oil futures and options is mainly dollar denominated. The top two global energy exchanges, ICE and CME, traded a billion lots of oil derivatives in 2018 with a nominal value of about $5 trillion.

Just the prospect of NOPEC has already had implications for the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries. Qatar, one of the core Gulf OPEC members, quit the group in December because of the risk NOPEC could harm its US expansion plans.

Two sources said that despite raising the dollar threat, Saudi Arabia did not believe it would need to follow through.

"I don't think the NOPEC bill will pass but the Saudis have 'what if' scenarios," one of the sources said.

ASSET SALES

In the event of such a drastic Saudi move, the impact would take some time to play out given the industry's decades-old practices built around the US dollar - from lending to exchange clearing.

Other potential threats raised in Saudi discussions about retaliation against NOPEC included liquidating the kingdom's holdings in the United States, the sources said.

The kingdom has nearly $1 trillion invested in the United States and holds some $160 billion in US Treasuries.

If it did carry out its threat, Riyadh would also have to ditch the Saudi riyal's peg to the dollar, which has been exchanged at a fixed rate since 1986, the sources said.

The United States, the world's largest oil consumer, relied heavily on Saudi and OPEC supplies for decades - while supporting Riyadh militarily against its arch-foe Iran.

But soaring shale oil production at home has made Washington less dependant on OPEC, allowing it to be more forceful in the way it deals with Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations.

Over the past year, Trump has regularly called on OPEC to pump more oil to lower global oil prices, and linked his demands to political support for Riyadh - something previous US administrations have refrained from doing, at least publicly.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 10:59 am

tags #Business #NOPEC #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Italian Footballer’s Retirement Match Stopped by ‘Helicopter Kidna ...

Best Wireless Earphones Available Under Rs 5,000 in India

Sanjay Dutt on 'Sanju' Criticism: My Whitewashing Happened When SC Sai ...

SC Refuses to Entertain Plea Challenging Aadhaar Ordinance

Britain's House of Commons Has a Leak and Social Media is Flooded With ...

'Will Send You to Jail': SC Warns Ranbaxy Promoters for Not Clearing D ...

Harley-Davidson Unveils Summer Internship Program in India

Apple Cuts iPhone XR Prices in India by Rs 17,900 For Limited Time

18 Indian Fishermen Arrested for Poaching in Sri Lankan Waters

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns flat, Nifty holds 11 ...

Cipla gains 3% after receiving EIR from USFDA

Jyothy Labs shares jump 5% after Macquarie initiates coverage 'outperf ...

Shares of HFCs jump, DHFL surges over 8%

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

No Fathers In Kashmir movie review: Ashvin Kumar's courage and empathy ...

Jeff Bezos' most expensive divorce settlement; retains voting power in ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

US and China likely to finalise agreement after nine-month trade war; ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts a ...

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosan ...

Could Vin Diesel and James Cameron be working together on the next Ava ...

Sophie Turner reunites with Game of Thrones’ King Joffrey making Joe ...

Priyanka Chopra teases fans with a glimpse of Jonas Brothers’ new tr ...

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Twitter gets touchy

Rashmika Mandanna may not get the desired roles this year, predicts ga ...

Game Of Thrones season 4 recap: The monstrous Joffrey Lannister meets ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.