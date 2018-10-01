Saudi Arabia shelves $200 billion SoftBank Solar project: Report

Saudi Arabia has shelved a $200 billion plan with SoftBank Group Corp to build the world's biggest solar-power-generation project, the Wall Street journal reported on Sunday, citing Saudi government officials.

No one is actively working on the project, and instead, the Saudi kingdom is working up a broader, more practical strategy to boost renewable energy, to be announced in late October, the WSJ reported.

SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son had announced in March a plan to invest in creating the world's biggest solar power project in Saudi Arabia, a project expected to have the capacity to produce up to 200 gigawatts (GW) by 2030.

Softbank declined to comment.