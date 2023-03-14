 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saudi Arabia places order with Boeing for up to 121 planes

Associated Press
Mar 14, 2023 / 07:28 PM IST

The order for Boeing 787s will be divided between Saudi Arabia's flag carrier, Saudia, and a planned new airline called Riyadh Air, which Saudi officials announced over the weekend.

Two Saudi Arabian airlines said Tuesday they will order 78 jetliners from Boeing and take options to buy 43 more in a major boost for the American aircraft manufacturer.

At list prices, the combined deal would be worth about $37 billion if the options are exercised, but airlines routinely get deep discounts. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Boeing had been talking to the Saudis about an order for three years, according to two senior U.S. administration officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been publicly announced. The officials said President Joe Biden did not directly lobby for the order when he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last summer, but top aides made a pitch to Saudi government officials on Boeing's behalf.