Satya Nadella meets PM Modi; says Govt's focus on sustainable, inclusive economic growth inspiring

Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

The Microsoft top honcho described his meeting with the PM as "insightful", and lauded the government's deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth driven by digital transformation.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, who is on a four-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and pledged the company's support in helping the country realise the Digital India vision.

"It's inspiring to see the government's deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we're looking forward to helping India realize the Digital India vision and be a light for the world," Nadella tweeted on Thursday.

"Thank you @narendramodi for an insightful meeting," he wrote.

Nadella, currently on day three of a multi-city tour of the country, has been on marathon meetings with customers, startups, developers, educators and students, as well as top government leaders.

Nadella had called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, and issues relating to governance and security in the digital domain had come up for discussion.