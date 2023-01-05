 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Satya Nadella checks the right boxes talking about G20, Make in India and AI innovation

PTI
Jan 05, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

Briefing the media after the Future Ready Technology summit in Bengaluru, Nadella said "India is taking the leap to contribute both in the digital technology as well as the soft side of it--the policy side of it, as to how this came about."

Satya Nadella at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Bengaluru on January 5.

Looking to help in "amplifying" the India story, Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Thursday said the country's technology story and the policies that helped it reach here is a tale that needs to be told to the world.

"That story needs to be written about, talked about so that everyone else in the world can also benefit from it. I think India's leadership of the G20 is obviously a great moment for that. And we at Microsoft want to be as helpful as possible in amplifying what is essentially the output of India," he said.

Emphasising often on the growth of digital public goods in India, Nadella said India has created a "virtuous cycle of digital public goods that raises the bar on private enterprises, increases competition, reduces transaction costs for the citizens of the country and a set of governance, principles and policies that reinforces all of these."

"Whether it is about financial inclusion or whether it is about anything else. And so I feel this is India's moment," he added.

Talking about Microsoft's India focus, Nadella said it was the second largest place where the company has its own employees, while there are lots of others who are contributing to the ecosystem in the country.