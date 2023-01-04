 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Satya Nadella advocates use of tech for driving inclusivity, empowerment; says Microsoft very committed to India

PTI
Jan 04, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST

Satya Nadella was speaking at Microsoft's Tech for Good and Education showcase, an event that highlighted the impact created by technology in the areas of philanthropic work and education.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday highlighted the importance of driving inclusivity and empowerment through technology and economic growth and asserted that the company is "very committed to India".

He was speaking at Microsoft's Tech for Good and Education showcase, an event that highlighted the impact created by technology in the areas of philanthropic work and education.

Nadella did a walk through, interacting with teachers, students and professionals who are making a difference in the society, by leveraging various Microsoft programs, initiatives and tools.

"Looking at what you all have done, your passion, imagination and ingenuity is truly inspiring. One of the things that keeps me grounded is seeing our mission in action," Nadella said.

Microsoft's top boss further said the Wednesday's event underlined that technology and economic growth are not an end, rather a "means to an end that we all aspire for." He urged the participants to think of growth in terms of social inclusivity.

"Inclusive growth... if I think about what it means for economic growth to include everyone. Today's examples all around are tremendous...how do we make sure whatever growth we have, is aligned with the planet because that is one finite resource...or trust in technology..." he said.
He advocated the cause of "technology making a difference in community", and exhorted the participants to keep pushing the company to do more in helping achieve that mission.