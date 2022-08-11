English
    Satish Kashinath Marathe, S Gurumurthy re-nominated on RBI central board

    Moneycontrol News
    August 11, 2022 / 08:46 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 11 said the Central Government has re-nominated Satish Kashinath Marathe and Swaminathan Gurumurthy as part-time, non-official Directors on the Central Board of RBI for a further period of four years with effect from August 11, 2022.

    Additionally, the central Government has re-nominated Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi as part-time, non-official Directors on the Central Board of RBI for a further period of four years after completion of their present tenure on September 18, 2022, the central bank said in a press release.

    Further, in a separate release, the RBI said the central Government has re-appointed Revathy Iyer as a Member of the Northern Local Board and Sachin Chaturvedi as a Member of the Eastern Local Board of the RBI for a further period of four years after the completion of their present tenure on September 18, 2022.

    Iyer was a former Deputy Comptroller & Auditor General of government accounts from December 2013 to May 2014.

    Sachin Chaturvedi is Director General at the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), a New Delhi-based autonomous think-tank. He was also a Global Justice Fellow at the MacMillan Center for International Affairs at Yale University. He works on issues related to development cooperation policies and South-South cooperation.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 08:46 pm
