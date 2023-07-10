Satin Creditcare to raise upto Rs 5000 crore via private placement of NCDs

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Microfinance lender Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SCNL) on July 10 said its board has approved raising up to Rs 5000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

"The proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (“NCDs”) upto INR 5,000 Crore (Indian Rupees Five Thousand Crore only) on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, within a period of 1 (one) year from the date of shareholders’ approval, to any category of investors eligible to invest in the NCDs, subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (“AGM”)," SCNL said in a regulatory filing.

The tenue of the instrument, date of allotment, and date of maturity will be determined by the Committee for each Tranche at the time of finalization of the terms of such Tranche.

In case of delay in payment of interest/principal amount for a period of more than three months from the due date or default in payment of interest/principal, the company said it will be determined by the Committee for each Tranche at the time of finalization of the terms of such Tranche.

The company reported a 73.3 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 98.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company posted a net profit at Rs 56.90 crore in March 2022. The profit after tax of the company stood at Rs 94 crore in Q4FY23. Disbursement on standalone basis was up 57 percent whereas, the net interest income (NII) was up 39 percent YoY.

SCNL's shares on July 10 fell 1.25 percent as against the previous day's close to Rs 169.60 apiece on the BSE.

What are NCDs

Whenever a company wants to raise money from the public it issues a debt paper for a specified tenure where it pays a fixed interest on the investment. This paper is known as a debenture. Some of the debentures are termed convertible debentures since they can be converted into equity shares on maturity. A Non - Convertible debenture or NCD does not have the option of conversion into shares and on maturity, the principal amount along with accumulated interest is paid to the holder of the instrument.

There are two types of NCDs-secured and unsecured. A secured NCD is backed by the assets of the company and if it fails to pay the obligation, the investor holding the debenture can claim it through liquidation of these assets. Contrary to this there is no backing in unsecured NCDs if the company defaults.