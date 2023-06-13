SAT stays IRDAI order for transfer of Sahara India Life's policies to SBI Life

Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) stayed regulator Irdai's order on June 13, asking Sahara India Life Insurance Co Ltd to transfer policy liabilities and assets pertaining to around two lakh policies to SBI Life Insurance Company.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) issued the order following an appeal by Sahara India Life.

In its order on June 2, Irdai ordered that Sahara India Life's entire business be transferred to SBI Life. Further, the books of accounts, bank accounts, etc were also been directed to be transferred.

Also Read: SBI Life to acquire Sahara India's life insurance business: IRDAI

Given the worsening financial condition of Sahara India Life, the decision was made during the meeting of the Irdai.

In its June 13 order, the appellate tribunal stayed "the effect and operation of the impugned order dated June 2, 2023, till further orders of this Tribunal". The matter is now listed for further consideration and arguments on August 3.

In a separate statement, Sahara India Life expressed concern that the fundamental principles of natural justice were not followed in the proceedings. They also emphasized that Sahara India Life is diligently taking all necessary measures in accordance with the applicable law to safeguard the best interests of its policyholders.

Sahara India Life Insurance obtained a Certificate of Registration in 2004, enabling it to conduct life insurance operations. In the order issued on June 2, the Irdai stated that the decision to take action was necessary to safeguard the interests of the policyholders associated with Sahara India Life.

As a result of significant concerns regarding the financial integrity and governance practices of the insurer, the regulatory authority, Irdai, appointed an administrator in 2017 to oversee and manage the operations of the insurer.