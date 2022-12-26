 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SAT sets aside Sebi's order to impose penalty on Bhushan Steel for disclosure lapses

Dec 26, 2022 / 10:57 PM IST

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has set aside a Sebi's order to impose a Rs 2 lakh penalty on Bhushan Steel Ltd, now known as Tata Steel BSL Ltd, for disclosure lapses.

Bankruptcy proceedings were initiated against the debt-laden Bhushan Steel Ltd in July 2017. After completing the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), Bhushan Steel was taken over by Tata Steel Ltd in 2018.

"The impugned order dated 14 February 2022, cannot be sustained and is quashed. However, it would be open to the respondent Sebi to issue a show cause notice for the alleged violation against the entity," SAT said in an order passed on December 20.

The ruling comes after an appeal was filed against the Sebi order, levying a Rs 2 lakh fine on Bhushan Steel for not making the requisite disclosure under LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) rules.

It noted that the appellant was found guilty of non-disclosure of the number of investor complaints filed with the stock exchanges on a quarterly basis -- March 2016, September 2018 and December 2018.

Under the rules, a listed entity shall file with the recognised stock exchange(s) on a quarterly basis, within twenty-one days from the end of each quarter, a statement giving the number of investor complaints pending at the beginning of the quarter, those received during the quarter, disposed of during the quarter and those remaining unresolved at the end of the quarter.