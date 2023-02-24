 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SAT reduces Sebi's penalty on Jindal Cotex to Rs 25 lakh in GDR issuance case

PTI
Feb 24, 2023 / 09:50 PM IST

The appellate tribunal affirmed the penalty imposed on Rajinder Jindal and Yash Paul Jindal who was Whole Time Director and Chairman of JCL, respectively, saying the fines were neither arbitrary nor excessive.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal has slashed the penalty imposed by Sebi on Jindal Cotex Ltd (JCL) to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 10.3 crore in a case related to manipulation in the issuance of global depository receipts.

Also, the appellate tribunal reduced the fine on JCL's Managing Director Sandeep Jindal to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 20 lakh.

However, it affirmed the penalty imposed on Rajinder Jindal and Yash Paul Jindal who was Whole Time Director and Chairman of JCL, respectively, saying the fines were neither arbitrary nor excessive.

"In our opinion, the penalty imposed is "excessive" and disproportionate to the violation and is also discriminatory.