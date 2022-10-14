English
    SAT orders interim stay on Sebi order against Brickwork Ratings

    Sebi had directed Brickwork Ratings to wind up ops in six months

    Moneycontrol News
    October 14, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST
    Representative image

    The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has put a stay on a decision by market regulator, Sebi, to wind down the operations of Brickwork Ratings India, said people familiar with the matter.

    The final hearing of the Brickwork Ratings versus Sebi case will be held on November 15.

    The decision by Sebi to shut the operations of Brickworks within six months, citing "failure to exercise proper skill, care and diligence" while discharging duties, was the first such action against a credit ratings agency.

    Brickwork Ratings had received its licence in 2008, and is one of the seven credit rating agencies registered with Sebi. Crisil, ICRA, CARE, Fitch, Infomerics Ratings and Acuite Ratings are the other entities.

    It is a given that the winding-up order on Brickwork Ratings India Pvt Ltd by capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will benefit rivals in the ratings industry, said a section of market experts.
