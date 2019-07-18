Saravana Bhavan founder P Rajagopal, sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, dies

P Rajagopal, founder of Saravana Bhavan, a popular South Indian restaurant chain, passed away on July 18 following a cardiac arrest the previous night. The 72-year-old restaurateur had earlier been put on ventilator on July 14.

Rajagopal arrived at the court in an ambulance with an oxygen mask on his face. His plea seeking more time to surrender, citing ill health, was rejected by the apex court following which he surrendered on July 9.

He was taken into custody by the Puzhal prison officials and admitted to the prison ward of Stanley Medical College and Hospital, Chennai on the day of his surrender.

The dosa kingpin made headlines earlier this month when the life sentence awarded to him for the murder of one of his employees was upheld by the Supreme Court. The verdict came 10 years after the Madras High Court had first sentenced him for ordering a successful hit on the husband of a woman he was obsessed with.