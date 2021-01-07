MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SAP to invest Rs 500 crore to accelerate its multi-cloud strategy in India

"SAP's commitment to support India's growth vision remains a top priority, and we are determined to achieve this with deeper collaboration with our customers, ecosystem and the government," said Scott Russell, President, SAP Asia Pacific Japan.

PTI
January 07, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST
Source: Pixabay

Source: Pixabay

SAP SE on Thursday announced it would invest Rs 500 crore in India to localise and offer customers a multi-cloud choice. Underscoring its commitment to India, SAP said in a statement it will make available its multiple cloud solutions in India data centres.

"SAP's commitment to support India's growth vision remains a top priority, and we are determined to achieve this with deeper collaboration with our customers, ecosystem and the government," said Scott Russell, President, SAP Asia Pacific Japan.

"Our investment in India is toward accelerating the nations digital agenda and our customers transformation in the cloud," he said.

With one of the largest and most diverse business-to- business cloud portfolios, SAP India is a leading cloud company that is aggressively working toward addressing local customer demands, the statement said.

"SAP further fortified its commitment to enterprises with the benefits of integrated cloud technologies to deliver the greatest flexibility and be data compliant under the upcoming Personal Data Protection Bill," it said.

Close

Related stories

"Today, customers are seeking scalability, faster deployment, data compliancy and cost-effective solutions to enable innovation and achieve prompt business outcomes," said Kulmeet Bawa, SAP Indian Subcontinent President and Managing Director.

"SAP intends to advance the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) by leveraging an agile and scalable cloud technology that is co-developed in India and now made available in local data centres to help Indian enterprises recalibrate their businesses to run better," he added.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #India #SAP
first published: Jan 7, 2021 01:09 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.