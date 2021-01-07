SAP to invest Rs 500 crore to accelerate its multi-cloud strategy in India

Source: Pixabay

SAP SE on Thursday announced it would invest Rs 500 crore in India to localise and offer customers a multi-cloud choice. Underscoring its commitment to India, SAP said in a statement it will make available its multiple cloud solutions in India data centres.

"SAP's commitment to support India's growth vision remains a top priority, and we are determined to achieve this with deeper collaboration with our customers, ecosystem and the government," said Scott Russell, President, SAP Asia Pacific Japan.

"Our investment in India is toward accelerating the nations digital agenda and our customers transformation in the cloud," he said.

With one of the largest and most diverse business-to- business cloud portfolios, SAP India is a leading cloud company that is aggressively working toward addressing local customer demands, the statement said.

"SAP further fortified its commitment to enterprises with the benefits of integrated cloud technologies to deliver the greatest flexibility and be data compliant under the upcoming Personal Data Protection Bill," it said.

"Today, customers are seeking scalability, faster deployment, data compliancy and cost-effective solutions to enable innovation and achieve prompt business outcomes," said Kulmeet Bawa, SAP Indian Subcontinent President and Managing Director.

"SAP intends to advance the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) by leveraging an agile and scalable cloud technology that is co-developed in India and now made available in local data centres to help Indian enterprises recalibrate their businesses to run better," he added.