Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 01:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAP ranks highest in top-rated tech workplaces in India: Job site

SAP is followed by Adobe, VMware and Microsoft as the leading technology organisations to work for in India.

SAP has secured the highest rank in the top-rated technology workplaces list in India in 2019 as per employee ratings and reviews available on job site Indeed.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is in fifth position, moving up from tenth spot last year.

E-commerce companies Myntra, PayTM and Flipkart, and IT service providers Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Mphasis, are some of the other Indian-origin organisations featured on the list.

Cisco, IBM, Apple, Amdocs, and Genpact make up the rest of the top-rated 15 technology workplaces for 2019, an Indeed statement said.

A survey by Indeed in 2019 indicated that a vast majority (97 percent) of job-seekers in India deem it essential to have insight into a company's employer reputation when they are considering a new job opportunity.

Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India, said, "63 percent of job-seekers say that online company reviews by current and former employees are the most important factor when trying to decide whether to apply for a role at a company, as per an Indeed survey."

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #Adobe #Business #Companies #microst #SAP #Technology #Vmare

