SAP Labs India to hire over 1,500 this year: Sindhu Gangadharan, SAP Labs India MD

India is one of the key markets for the Germany-headquartered software firm SAP. The country houses its second largest R&D centre, SAP Labs India, outside of its headquarters. It is currently headed by Sindhu Gangadharan, who took over the role of Managing Director, SAP Labs India, in September 2019.

Gangadharan joined SAP in 1999 when its India R&D Centre was set up in Bengaluru and later moved to the company’s headquarters in Germany. During her over 20 year tenure, she has worked across various products and technology platforms and held several leadership positions in the firm.

Apart from heading India R&D Centre, she is also the Senior Vice President of the SAP User Enablement unit.

Gangdharan's rise to leadership, holding not one but two positions, is a rarity, where men dominate most of the leadership positions. That is also probably why, for Gangadharan, diversity and inclusion has been a topic that is close to her heart.

In this interaction with Moneycontrol, Gangadharan talks about a year of COVID-19 pandemic, future of work, hiring and diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Edited Excerpts:

It has been more than a year since the onset of the pandemic. Can you tell us how things changed for SAP Labs India, and your learning over the past one year?

When the pandemic hit, our primary focus was first and foremost, our employee safety while making sure business continuity was not impacted in any way. Because about 77 percent of the world's transactions touch the SAP system. So which means the business continuity aspect is something important.

But the transition for us was smooth since the work from home was not new for us. We always had the policy. But of course, this was working from home (WFH) at scale for the 14,000 of us here in India. What helped us with the transition was that we operate out of several locations in the world, and had the opportunity to observe and see how other countries, be it Europe or labs in China reacted and how they went through the process. So that gave us some heads up. It also gave us the chance to kind of test out our IT operations at scale to support our employees working from home. No one anticipated the pandemic, but at, SAP we had made also significant investments into crisis management and that helped.

As we see, this hybrid working model is the future. In India and also globally, we have decided as an organization that employees can choose to work from home until the end of this year, though, at the labs India office, we did reopen the lab with 10 percent capacity, giving people the opportunity to come back. Many of them are using it for workshops, especially at the beginning of the year, where a lot of the planning meetings were happening.

But a lot of people have moved back into their hometowns across the country, Also, people have also gotten used to this mode of working from home, I would say.

Hybrid working models are clearly the future, as you have pointed out. Can you share more on how that is evolving for SAP Labs India and how you are looking at employee experience?

I think it is clear, right, the writing is on the wall. Like I said, as an organization, we have been extremely well prepared with having these kinds of hybrid working models. So it's not new. Of course, the scale at which we are doing, it has been evolving over the last one year.

So if we talk about what is new, it is our evolving practices around onboarding, and skilling. So we will have the possibility of spaces, as we call it, where employees can come in and share experiences, have design thinking sessions. At the same time, the pattern will be hybrid in nature, where a significant majority will continue to work in hubs, which are close to giving the same experience, like in the office, but you don't need to necessarily come into the campus, for example. But it will give you everything that you need like access, connectivity, and the kind of all the things that you need to do to work. So if people choose not to get into the campus, they still can go to these hubs. So that's how we're seeing this evolving, not just here in India, but also globally.

A lot of focus is also the physical well-being of people because you can get into a mode of constantly working. We have programmes in place where we consciously nudge people on their mental and physical well-being. I do see a lot of evolving technologies like AR and VR coming into place which will determine how that future employee experience will shape out and that is something we are totally anticipating and also kind of putting into place as we speak.

You are talking about creating hubs, hyper-local workplaces, where instead of coming to campuses, the employees can work at the hubs. Have you already created it?

No, we have not. We are looking at how these spaces are evolving. We have a place in our Bengaluru lab for startups. So it is not that every startup is going. But we are looking at that concept, right, where we look at these mini hubs to kind of support employees as well.

What will happen to your existing campuses?

We are re-looking our own campus. So we have our second campus which is closer to the International Airport here in Bengaluru. Initially how we envisioned that campus would look is totally changing. When we look at what kind of experiences we want to have for the people, it is no more “hey, here you come, here's your cubicle, and that's assigned to you.” That's already out, right? It is now about creating those spaces of work, the engagement opportunities, when for those short spurts, people come in, have those connections, then go back. That's one thing. The second thing is of course, we are also working on a lot of the legal aspects. Because today we are also bound to a lot of the places in which the employees work like Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. So, employee contracts are also linked to these locations. And we are also looking at how legal policies are evolving and see how best we can adapt to legally support this change of hybrid working model. So these are some things that we are actively working on. And like I said, the technology aspect is going to be also clear to give people those experiences.

SAP India Labs is the second largest R&D Centre for SAP. Could you share the company’s views on India as a market, hiring plans, especially when the demand for tech talents is at an all-time high?

I think it is very clear that we need India. The country continues to produce some of the finest tech talent in the world. The war for talent, if you would allow me to use that word, has definitely grown in these recent times. There is no doubt about it. Despite the challenges that we all faced as an industry, we successfully boarded the 1500 colleagues virtually last year. And we continue to onboard more colleagues across different teams and our portfolio this year as well. So our hiring plans, in that sense, haven't changed.

We are very much focused on hiring and retaining the best in class talent in the industry. But, the skills gap, I think that definitely is there. I mean, it is a bitter reality as well. A skills report that was released earlier in this year, indicates that not even half of the Indian graduates are employable due to lack of professional skill sets. And this is why I said war for the best talent.

So, hiring is definitely going to go up not just at SAP, but across the industry, because we are seeing a lot of traction, not just in software, but across like hardware, internet business, and banking and finance, are clearly on the uptake. If I just look at all the conversations I've been having with both customers and partners, and this is not specific to a particular industry or so, the clear focus is on digitisation. Any Chief Information Officer (CIO) I talked to, they are either already on the journey, or they are accelerating full force to get the focus and targets being set up, which again, goes back to the whole hiring and, and the need for the best talent.

You said you hired 1,500 people last year. Can you give me a number on how much SAP labs are planning to hire this year?

I can't give you a number but it'll be very similar to last year's numbers if not more. Like, for example, we launched RISE with SAP in February, which is a business transformation as a service offering for our customers. It is a huge portfolio that will also have a significant hiring attached to it. Similarly, there are other parts of our portfolio which are growing.

Diversity and inclusion is a subject that has been close to your heart. Can you share your thoughts on the importance of diversity and initiatives SAP has taken along these lines?

When I took over, as in charge of Labs, India, at the end of 2019, I absolutely took a pledge to create a more diverse and inclusive tech industry, not just at SAP labs, India, but for India. I mean, this is something that is very close to my heart. And I'm also very glad that the leadership team at labs, India also shares this kind of same vision. And we take consistent efforts every single day to ensure that every individual gets the same treatment, respect, and opportunities irrespective of the agenda or background. Also diversity is not just about empowering women right. So this also translates to how we are supporting the LGBTQ community at SAP labs India. We offer medical benefits to the same sex partners through insurance policies. Gender affirmation surgeries covered under our medical insurance policies. We also have gender neutral restrooms.

We are supporting our LGBTQ employees with an employee assistance programme, because it's not easy for everybody to just come out. So, they also need to be supported and we are creating a platform where they can connect.