 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

SAP Labs India looks to hire 1,000 employees, invest in AI technologies

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST

The company will be looking to hire people with domain expertise in finance, supply chain, sustainability, human experience management, and artificial intelligence along with other core operations.

Representative image.

Software major SAP Labs India is looking to hire close to 1,000 employees to fuel its growth plans for the year and will continue to invest in developing various AI technologies for its customers, said Sindhu Gangadharan, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of SAP Labs India.

“Around 40 percent of the Global R&D for SAP is happening here in India and quarter of the patents that come out from SAP is happening here. That is the reason why we are doubling down our investments in India…Talent acquisition has been phenomenal for us and we will definitely hire around 1,000 people this year,” Gangadharan said at a media roundtable on April 27.

SAP Labs India currently employs around 14,000 people, with an average annual hiring rate of 3,500. Gangadharan said that the company will be looking to hire people with domain expertise in finance, supply chain, sustainability, human experience management, and artificial intelligence along with other core operations.

There have been reports about SAP Labs in India laying off around 300 employees. However, Gangadharan clarified that the number accounts for only 2% of the total employee count and that most of the affected employees were repurposed to other strategic areas within the organization.