SAP announces 100% flexible working policy for its employees

Business software group SAP has announced a flexible working for its 100,000 employees around the world, after receiving positive feedback on the remote working experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Germany-based company said internal polling found that 94 percent of its employees wanted to take advantage of greater working flexibility, while nearly half planned to work in the office for one or two days a week in the future, Reuters reported.

"It gives employees 100 percent flexibility," Julia White, SAP's recently appointed chief marketing and solutions officer, told the news agency in an interview.

White, who was onboarded remotely in the United States, only met Chief Executive Christian Klein and other top managers in person last week on her first visit to Germany since joining from Microsoft in January.

And, while getting to know co-workers personally is vital, White also said that, as a single mother, she valued the flexibility that enables her to meet both her professional and personal commitments.

In an email to staff on Tuesday, SAP said it was adopting a "flexible and trust-based workplace as the norm, not the exception", Reuters reported.

Employees will be able to work from home, at the office or remotely, and will be able to set flexible schedules, the report said. The company will redesign its offices to make more space for teamwork and collaboration.

SAP's decision to make flexible work its policy follows moves by some technology companies, including Facebook, to permanently adopt remote work even after coronavirus lockdowns ease.

Its "pledge to flex" seeks to account for the range of preferences expressed by staff, with 16 percent saying they would like to work only remotely while 6 percent planned to come in to the office five days a week.

(With inputs from Reuters)