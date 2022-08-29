Santosh Iyer, the marketing honcho in driving seat at Mercedes Benz India

Santosh Iyer has been elevated as managing director and CEO of Mercedes Benz India and will take over from January 1, 2023. He has been vice-president, sales and marketing, India since July 1, 2019. He becomes the first Indian to helm the German luxury carmaker’s Indian operations. Santosh Iyer, 46, has been associated with Mercedes-Benz India since 2009.

He has been in leadership roles across diverse functions including sales, marketing, customer services, communications and customer relationship management.

In 2016, he took up the responsibility as vice-president, customer services and retail training, before heading the sales and marketing operations of the company.

As per his LinkedIn profile, before Mercedes Benz India, he was manager, marketing, at Ford India as well as Toyota Kirloskar Motors.

According to the company, Iyer played an important role in driving "service differentiator" as the key parameter towards achieving service excellence and customer loyalty. During his earlier stint as head of marketing communications, CRM and PR, he led some of the most exciting brand campaigns and digital outreach programmes.

“Mercedes-Benz is at the cusp of transitioning to an exciting, electrified future and it is a privilege for me to steer the brand, introduce emerging trends and continue to define new benchmarks for our customers,” Iyer said.

During his tenure as head of sales and marketing, Iyer laid a strong foundation for data analytics and pioneered online sales with its share exceeding 15 percent of total sales.

A graduate in commerce from Mumbai University, he holds an MBA from the University of Indianapolis and a master’s degree in corporate governance and compliance from the University of Konstanz, Germany.