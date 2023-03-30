 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sansera inks definitive agreement for strategic investment in MMRFIC Technology

Mar 30, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

Sansera would make an investment of Rs 200 million (Rs 20 crore) in MMRFIC by way of 1,49,250 CCPS (Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares) of Rs 100 each with a premium of Rs 1,240 per CCPS; and 17 equity shares of Re 1 each with a premium of Rs 599 per share.

B R Preetham, Group CEO of Sansera Engineering, said the definitive agreement for a strategic investment in MMRFIC Technologyit is a testimony of our commitment towards our emerging aersopace and defence business.

Sansera Engineering on Thursday announced it has entered into a definitive agreement for strategic investment of Rs 20 crore in MMRFIC Technology.

The equity percentage will be determined on conversion of CCPS based on FY24 EBITDA.

"Based on projected FY24 EBITDA this investment would result in a approx. 21 per cent stake in MMRFIC. Sansera has a right to invest further and increase its stake up to 51 per cent at a predefined valuation formula," according to a statement.