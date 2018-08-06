App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 03:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sanofi launches its multiple sclerosis treatment drug in India

The drug offers patients diagnosed with multiple sclerosis the efficacy and convenience of once-a-day oral treatment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Drug firm Sanofi today said its specialty care global business unit Sanofi Genzyme has launched its multiple sclerosis treatment drug Aubagio in India.

The drug offers patients diagnosed with multiple sclerosis the efficacy and convenience of once-a-day oral treatment, Sanofi Genzyme said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Sanofi India MD N Rajaram said, "For over a decade Sanofi has invested in developing and delivering novel therapeutic solutions for treatment of multiple sclerosis around the world; and is now bringing Aubagio, our original research product to India."

This product has the potential to offer an efficacious and convenient treatment regimen of just once a day oral tablet, vis-à-vis commonly available injectable treatment options, he added.

"Aubagio is a differentiated disease modifying therapy, that blocks the enzyme involved in multiplication of overactive immune cells," Sanofi South Asia, Country Medical Director Shalini Menon said.

Approved by the USFDA in 2012, Aubagio currently has global presence with approvals in more than 81 countries, the statement said. Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune, debilitating disease of the nervous system that affects the spinal cord and brain.
