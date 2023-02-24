 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sanofi India shares gain as Oct-Dec net profit rises sharply

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

Sanofi India has also announced a final dividend of Rs 194 per share and a second special dividend of Rs 183 per share

Sanofi India's shares rose sharply on February 24 as net profit surged in the last quarter of 2022.

At 10.21 am, shares of the pharma company were trading at Rs 5,559.00 on the National Stock Exchange, up 3.59 percent from the previous close. The stock also tested an intraday high of Rs 5,626.50.

Gains in the stock were also accompanied by strong volumes, which were significantly higher than the one-month daily traded average volumes.

Sanofi’s quarterly revenues declined 2.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 672 crore, but net profit rose 45 percent YoY, driven by a strong operating performance.