Sanofi India shares gain as Oct-Dec net profit rises sharply

Sanofi India's shares rose sharply on February 24 following the company's impressive financial performance on the profit front in the last quarter of 2022.

At 10.21 am, shares of the pharma company were trading at Rs 5,559.00 on the National Stock Exchange, up 3.59 percent from the previous close. The stock also tested an intraday high of Rs 5,626.50.

Gains in the stock were also accompanied by strong volumes, which were significantly higher than the one-month daily traded average volumes.

The company's posted a net profit of Rs 130.9 crore in the fourth quarter, a 45 percent year-on-year increase, primarily due to strong operational performance. The company's EBITDA margin expanded to 24.84 percent, up by 635 basis points, tracking a decline in input costs.

Despite these positive results, the company's revenue from operations during the quarter decreased by 2.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 672 crore.

Analysts at ICICIdirect have noted that the growth momentum of Sanofi's power brands such as Lantus and Clexane, as well as its ex-power brands, is yet to return to pre-COVID levels. The brokerage house has also expressed concern that diabetes and cardiovascular therapies together account for more than 50 percent of Sanofi India's revenue mix, which they feel is a negative for the company.

Apart from earnings, Sanofi India has also announced a final dividend of Rs 194 per share and a second special dividend of Rs 183 per share for the financial year that ended in December 2022. Sanofi India follows the calendar year as its financial year.