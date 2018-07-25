App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sanofi India June-qtr net profit up 35% to Rs 99.6 cr

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 683.6 crore for the quarter under consideration as compared to Rs 600.6 crore for the same period a year ago.

Drug firm Sanofi India today reported a 35.14 percent rise in its net profit to Rs 99.6 crore for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 73.7 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sanofi India said in a filing to the BSE.

The board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ending December 31, 2018, Sanofi India said.

In a separate filing, the company said its board has also approved appointment of Charles Billard as whole time director for a period of 5 years with effect from July 25, 2018.

The company said Lionel Guerin has tendered resignation as non-executive director of the company as he would be relocating outside of India to take up a new role within Sanofi Group.

Shares of Sanofi India Ltd today closed at Rs 5,613.10 per scrip on BSE, up 0.71 percent from its previous close.
