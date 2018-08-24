Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty House has a $5-10 billion kitty for India's stressed assets

UK-based Liberty House is serious about investing big bucks to acquire stressed assets in its bid to gain a strong foothold in India. The company owned by Indian origin businessman Sanjeev Gupta is ready to invest $5-10 billion to takeover such assets in the country. “In general terms, our comfort zone in different hubs has been $5-10 billion. That’s the point at which we feel we have scale in a country,” Gupta told Bloomberg Quint.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has opened a lot of avenues for companies looking to take over stressed assets. The banking sector has bad loans of over Rs 10.5 lakh crore are being resolved under IBC.

Liberty House has won bids for Amtek Auto and Adhunik Metaliks and still is in the race for two other companies Bhushan Power & Steel and ABG Shipyard. Amtek investment was worth more than $1 billion.

Liberty will not get into business anywhere it doesn’t have a presence currently and every company they are bidding for are part of their global portfolio, Gupta said.

“If the valuations go beyond a certain level, we will sit back. Everyone has to build their own model and see what works best for them. Some assets may be more synergistic for some companies. We won’t pursue everything at any price. There is a number at which we will sit back,” Gupta had told Moneycontrol in February.

Liberty House faced trouble when it was discovered that the company owed $2.8 million to Exim Bank. IBC Section 29A bars entities with NPA, links to insolvent companies and willful defaulters from bidding for stressed assets. However, the company has since settled their debt.

A committee of creditors had disqualified the company as it failed to provide information regarding the funding. This has created a lack of confidence regarding credibility of the company.

“Sanjeev Gupta doesn’t have too many accounts in India and operates in the UK and other countries. Inside India, he is an unknown commodity trying to make an entry,” Sunil Srivastava, a former deputy managing director at State Bank of India told Livemint. “He doesn’t have an established record in India, and people here don’t know too much about him. But if he hadn’t brought in upfront commitments from banks, he would not have been allowed to participate (in bids for distressed assets),” he added.

However, Liberty House plans to bid for assets on the RBI’s second stressed asset list. “We will definitely be involved in the second round. There will be a lot of opportunities,” Gupta had told Moneycontrol in February.