Sanjay Kumar joins IndiGo as Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer

AirAsia India's former Chief Operating Officer Sanjay Kumar has joined IndiGo as its Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, a source said on Tuesday. Kumar had left IndiGo to join AirAsia India.

He has also worked at erstwhile Sahara Airlines.

"Sanjay Kumar has returned to budget carrier IndiGo. This time he has joined the airline as its Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer from this month," the source told PTI.

He was not available for comments.

There were no immediate response from IndiGo to PTI queries on this issue.