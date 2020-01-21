Sanjay Kumar joins IndiGo as Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer

"Sanjay Kumar has returned to budget carrier IndiGo. This time he has joined the airline as its Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer from this month," the source told PTI.
AirAsia India's former Chief Operating Officer Sanjay Kumar has joined IndiGo as its Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, a source said on Tuesday. Kumar had left IndiGo to join AirAsia India.
He has also worked at erstwhile Sahara Airlines.
"Sanjay Kumar has returned to budget carrier IndiGo. This time he has joined the airline as its Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer from this month," the source told PTI.
He was not available for comments.
There were no immediate response from IndiGo to PTI queries on this issue.In November 2019, he quit AirAsia India after holding the position of Chief Operating Officer for less than a year. Prior to that, he was Chief Commercial Officer at IndiGo.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 03:20 pm