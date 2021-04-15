Sanghi Industrie Q4 PAT seen up 134.8% YoY to Rs 37.1 cr: YES Securities

Sanghi Industries | The company accorded its consent to the proposed issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) upto Rs 305 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis.

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Cement and Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Sanghi Industrie to report net profit at Rs 37.1 crore up 134.8% year-on-year (down 11.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 35 percent Y-o-Y (up 3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 299.2 crore, according to YES Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 56.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 239.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 67.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

