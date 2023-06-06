English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    San Francisco-bound Air India flight diverted to Magadan in Russia after engine glitch

    The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, however, landed safely, the airline said.

    PTI
    June 06, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
    Air India

    Air India

    A San Francisco-bound Air India flight from Delhi was diverted to Magadan in Russia on Tuesday owing to an engine glitch, the Tata Group-owned private carrier said in a statement.

    The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, however, landed safely, the airline said.

    "Air India flight AI173 of June 6, operating Delhi-San Francisco has developed a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, was diverted and landed safely in Magadan airport in Russia," Air India said in the statement.

    The aircraft is undergoing the mandatory checks, the airline said, adding the passengers are being provided all support on the ground.

    The passengers will be provided an alternate option to reach their destination at the earliest, Air India added.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Air India #engine glitch #Magadan #Russia #San Francisco
    first published: Jun 6, 2023 06:11 pm