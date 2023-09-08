English
    Samvardhana Motherson opens wiring harness facility in UAE

    Ras Al Khaimah ruler Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi inaugurated the facility built over 11,000 sq mt with an initial investment of about 10 million euros

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST
    Motherson facility

    His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today formally inaugurated Motherson’s facility in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah (UAE)

     
     
    Auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has opened a new facility for wiring harnesses in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which will also export to European markets.

    The greenfield plant in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is spread over 11,000 square metre and is built with an initial investment of about 10 million euros, the company said. It will employ around 500 people.

    Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council member and the ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, inaugurated the facility.

    “In Ras Al Khaimah, we have an integrated strategy to diversify the economy and achieve balanced growth across all sectors in a manner that ensures the sustainable development of our Emirate and adherence to our national objectives,” he said.

    The company said the facility would strengthen the wiring harness business in the region. Motherson now has eight facilities in the region. The others are in Dubai and Sharjah.

    “Ras Al Khaimah continues to serve as a strategic base for our operations, bringing us closer to our European wiring harness customers. We are also thankful to RAKEZ for their encouragement to the industries in the region and their continuous support to Motherson,” chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said.

    Motherson is a leading provider of wiring harnesses and electrical distribution systems to the mobility industry globally. The company offers full system solutions to its customers and has the capability from design to prototyping and manufacturing to assemblies.

    The stock closed at Rs 99.60 on the NSE, up 0.30 percent from the previous session.

    Tags: #Auto components manufacturer #Ras Al Khaimah #SAMIL #Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. #United Arab Emirates #Vivek Chaand Sehgal #Wiring Harness
    first published: Sep 8, 2023 03:27 pm

