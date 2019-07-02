Samsung may cut 1,000 jobs in India: Report

Samsung may lay off 1,000 employees in India to rationalise costs, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The job cuts are likely to take place across various divisions - sales, marketing, R&D and manufacturing, finance, human resources and corporate relations, sources told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The Korean consumer electronics major has around 20,000 employees in India, according to industry estimates cited in the report.

The company is currently focusing on profit growth rather than revenue generation, the report said.

"As we grow, our efforts are leading to more job creation. At the same time, we continue to make our business more efficient and robust for long-term success. For which, Samsung continuously realigns resources as per business priorities. Samsung is committed to job creation and will add manpower through the year,” a spokesperson told The Economic Times.

Samsung is committed to investing in its India operations, the spokesperson added.

Samsung has already given the pink slip to 150 employees at its telecommunications division, the report said.

Samsung India has stopped recruitment since April, a move that will be reviewed based on financial performance during the holiday season, the report added.

Business heads have already given names of underperformers to HC Hong, who leads the India operations, the report said.

The workforce rationalisation has been given a green signal by the company’s head office at Seoul, South Korea.

Samsung has been struggling to compete with Chinese companies such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo. The competition has pushed them to slash prices of smartphones and televisions in the past two years.