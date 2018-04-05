Samsung signs up as principal sponsor for Mumbai Indians

Electronics major Samsung India today said it has signed up as the Principal Sponsor of Mumbai Indians, the defending champions of the T20 cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL).

The eleventh edition of the popular cricket series is scheduled to begin on April 7 and continue till May 27, 2018.

"Following this tie-up, fans will be able to see their cricketing heroes such as Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard donning team jerseys with Samsung on the front," Samsung said in a statement.

It, however, did not disclose the financial details of the partnership.

"We are excited to be the principal sponsor of Mumbai Indians and are sure the coming together of two top brands will bring even more excitement to the IPL and to all cricket lovers around the world," Samsung India Chief Marketing Officer Ranjivjit Singh said.

The branding of Samsung will also be seen on the perimeter boards and the player dugout. At the Wankhede Stadium, the home ground of Mumbai Indians, the North Stand has been designated Samsung North Stand.

During the tournament, Samsung's official online store will run a Twenty20 themed sale of mobile products from April 12-14, 2018 where first 50 orders from Mumbai will get IPL match tickets.

Mumbai Indians, owned by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, has won the league final thrice in 2013, 2015 and 2017.