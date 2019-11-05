Samsung sees strong sales of premium smart TVs in non-metros

Tech giant Samsung on November 5 said it has seen strong growth in sales of its premium smart TVs - QLED and Ultra High Definition (UHD) - during the festive season with sales being driven by smaller cities like Vijayawada, Jodhpur, Asansol and Kolhapur.

"This Diwali, sales of QLED TVs for Samsung grew three times over the festive season in 2018, while sales of UHD TVs doubled over last festive season," Samsung India said in a statement.

During the festive period, Samsung saw overall smart TV sales double over last year, it added.

The statement said consumers are "upsizing to larger screens" across the country, including in smaller towns.

The consumers in cities such as Vijayawada, Hubli, Jodhpur, Agra, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Raipur, Dehradun, Baroda, Ranchi, Tirupati, Asansol and Kolhapur among others are upsizing to larger screen TVs, which can be seen in the rising demand for Samsung's QLED TVs in these cities, it added.

"Samsung has driven the trend of 'premiumisation' in India by offering premium technology products along with unique consumer promotions and easy finance schemes on our range of premium TVs and has seen a strong demand for its premium TV this festive season," Samsung India Senior Vice President (Consumer Electronics Business) Raju Pullan said.