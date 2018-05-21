Samsung posts Rs 34,300cr revenue from mobile sales for fiscal

Samsung India- The top mobile maker is another name in the list of companies that attract the most talent in the country. (Reuters)

Samsung posted a revenue of Rs 34,300 crore from sales of mobile phones in India for the fiscal ending 2017 and is growing even faster now, a company official said here today.

"It's (Rs 34,300 crore) the mobile revenue for us, in India, for the fiscal year ending 2017 last year, we grew at 27 percent. We are actually growing faster than that. We expect to exceed this number (Rs 34,300 crore revenue)," Sumit Walia, Director, Samsung India, told reporters, speaking at the launch of four new smartphone models.

The company has a 40 percent market share now, he said. "We are at 40 percent market share. We are leading the smartphone industry in India and we have a 40 percent value market share ending quarter one. Even volume-wise, we are having a 37 percent market share," he said.

With the launch of new models, the company is expecting a gain of close to five percent market share, he said. Asked about the company's manufacturing, he said: "All our products that are actually sold in India are made in India.

We have a plant here in India in Noida. All our products get produced there". "We are trying to double the capacity of what we have right now," he said. The company has three R&D centres - one in Bengaluru and two in Noida -- which customise the products, he said.