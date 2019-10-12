App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2019 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S6, Watch 4G, Watch Active2 in India: Here's all you need to know

The Galaxy Tab S6, which has been optimised for faster, powerful productivity and enriched entertainment experience is available for Rs 59,999.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G and the Galaxy Watch Active2 in India on October 10. The Galaxy Tab S6, which has been optimised for faster, powerful productivity and enriched entertainment experience is available for Rs 59,999.

The device, incorporates a 10.5 inch Super AMOLED display, has Bluetooth enabled S Pen and an improved keyboard. It has the first dual camera with ultra-wide lens and dual rear 13MP + 5MP camera.

The South Korean tech giant unveiled the Watch Active2 the successor to the Watch Active1. The Galaxy Watch 4G, the first e-sim device from Samsung was also launched on the occasion.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra checks out the latest devices and here's what she has to say about them.

Watch the video for more.

 

First Published on Oct 12, 2019 10:32 am

tags #Samsung Galaxy #Samsung Galaxy Watch Active #Technology

