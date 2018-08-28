App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 09:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Samsung launches entry-level smartphone Galaxy J2 Core

These low-cost smartphones, which come with a new range of apps designed to run faster while using less data, are expected to play an important role in further expanding internet adoption in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Korean electronics major Samsung today unveiled its entry-level smartphone 'Galaxy J2 Core' which is powered by Google's Android (Go) edition. Google had, in December last year, unveiled the Android Oreo Go edition for smartphones with 1GB RAM or less.

These low-cost smartphones, which come with a new range of apps designed to run faster while using less data, are expected to play an important role in further expanding internet adoption in the country.

Samsung, in a statement, said Galaxy J2 Core has been designed to deliver fast and smooth experience while ensuring best-in-class battery performance.

Galaxy J2 Core features an 8-megapixel rear camera and 5MP front camera, 5-inch display, 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory which can be expanded up to 256 GB with an external memory card.

 
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 09:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Galaxy j2 #Samsung #Technology

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.