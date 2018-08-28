Samsung launches entry-level smartphone Galaxy J2 Core

Korean electronics major Samsung today unveiled its entry-level smartphone 'Galaxy J2 Core' which is powered by Google's Android (Go) edition. Google had, in December last year, unveiled the Android Oreo Go edition for smartphones with 1GB RAM or less.

These low-cost smartphones, which come with a new range of apps designed to run faster while using less data, are expected to play an important role in further expanding internet adoption in the country.

Samsung, in a statement, said Galaxy J2 Core has been designed to deliver fast and smooth experience while ensuring best-in-class battery performance.

Galaxy J2 Core features an 8-megapixel rear camera and 5MP front camera, 5-inch display, 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory which can be expanded up to 256 GB with an external memory card.