Samsung India records 1 lakh pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5

Samsung secured pre-bookings for 1 lakh units of its fifth generation of ultra-premium foldable devices, Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5, in the first 28 hours of the launch of bookings in India, the company said on Thursday.

As compared to the fourth generation foldable (Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4), Samsung received 1.7 times more pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 during the first 28 hours, Samsung said in a statement. The company launched the devices on July 26 and their pre-bookings were opened on July 27, 2023. The "Made in India" devices are scheduled to go on sale from August 18.

"We are delighted with the overwhelming response for our newly-launched Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 phones in India. The success of Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 shows that Indian consumers are highly sensitive to new innovations." I am confident that our new devices will help the mainstreaming of foldables, and help us consolidate our leadership in India,” Samsung Southwest Asia, President and CEO, JB Park said.

The Galaxy Fold 5 is priced between Rs 1.54 lakh and Rs 1.85 lakh apiece depending on the internal storage capacity which ranges from 256 GB to 1 TB. Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 will be available in the price range of Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,09,999 apiece.

According to market research and analysis firm Techarc estimates, foldable (including flip) smartphones will contribute over 1.8 per cent of the total smartphone revenues for 2023. The estimate implies over 6.35 lakh foldable smartphones will be sold in India during the year which will be less than 0.5 per cent of the total sales by volume estimated for the period.