Mar 19, 2018 09:54 PM IST

Samsung India partners with BITS Pilani to enhance employees' skill

The programme will be fully sponsored by Samsung and is intended to offer employees an opportunity to synergise theory with practice on a sustained basis, and to enhance their academic qualification.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Electronics major Samsung India today signed an agreement with engineering institute BITS Pilani to facilitate advanced learning for its employees at Noida based Samsung R&D Institute India.

"This MoU is in line with our vision to develop futuristic skill-sets aligned to the requirements of the fast evolving mobile and consumer electronics sectors. Through these strategic partnerships, we aim to deliver the best training and skill development to our employees, and thereby accelerate our 'Make for India' initiative," Seounghoon Oh, Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute India-Noida, said in a statement.

As part of agreement, SRI-Noida employees can pursue M.Tech. in Software Systems, to further upgrade their skills, which will consists of 3 semesters of theory work and 1 semester of dissertation.

"Every year a batch of 35 employees from SRI-Noida will be sponsored for this 2-year M.Tech. program. All classes will be conducted on the SRI-Noida campus," the statement said.

The curriculum of the course has been decided in alignment with SRI-Noida's focus on research and skill-development in niche areas such as machine learning, artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, data mining, data structure and algorithms design.

"We are very excited about this partnership both in terms of upskilling employees of SRI-Noida and to develop a globally competitive talent pool," G Sundar, Director, Off Campus Programmes and Industry Engagement, BITS Pilani said.

