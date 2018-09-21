Samsung India bets big on system air-conditioner business

"The market size for these products is about $200 million. We are the fastest growing brands in the industry," Agrawal told reporters.
Electronics major Samsung India is expecting further growth in the system AC HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) business over the next two-three years, director (system AC) of the company Vipin Agrawal said here Friday.
The company has several products under the portfolio, including air-conditioners equipped with wind-free technology, largest capacity VRF (variable refrigerant flow) outdoor unit with 30HP, 14HP side-discharge VRF outdoor unit and slim 1-way cassette.
"The market size for these products is about $200 million. We are the fastest growing brands in the industry," Agrawal told reporters. To a query, he said, "The company is growing three to four times more than the industry. The industry is growing at about 10-15 percent".