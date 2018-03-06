App
Mar 06, 2018 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S9 launch highlights: S9 64 GB at Rs 57,900; S9+ 64 GB at Rs 64,900

The S9 is the latest iteration in Samsung’s flagship series that comes with a 4GB RAM, an internal memory with options going up to 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. and an external memory slot that can expand up to 400 GB. The S9 comes with a 3,000 mAh battery. Stay tuned for the latest updates here.

highlights

  • Mar 06, 01:13 PM (IST)

    Samsung S9 64 GB variant priced at Rs 57,900. The S9+ 64 GB variant priced at Rs 64,900.

  • Mar 06, 01:09 PM (IST)

    Offers: Rs 6000 off on the S9 to be given on HDFC credit and debit cards. Its exchange offer gives Rs 6000 bonus over and above the exchange value of the phone being exchanged. 

  • Mar 06, 12:40 PM (IST)

    Watch Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ India Launch livestream here.

  • Mar 06, 11:47 AM (IST)


    The Samsung Galaxy S9 will have a Market Operating Price of Rs. 57,900 for the 64GB model. The Galaxy S9+ will be priced at an MOP of Rs. 64,900 at the entry-level model. The 256GB variants of S9 and the S9+ will be pegged at Rs. 65,900 and Rs. 72,900 respectively.

  • Mar 06, 11:46 AM (IST)

    S9 is the latest iteration in Samsung’s flagship series that comes with a 4GB RAM, an internal memory with options going up to 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. and an external memory slot that can expand up to 400 GB. The S9 comes with a 3,000 mAh battery.

  • Mar 06, 01:43 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Mar 06, 01:15 PM (IST)

    The Galaxy S9 was unveiled in three colours.

  • Mar 06, 01:07 PM (IST)

    A look at the second generation infinity screen.

  • Mar 06, 01:02 PM (IST)

    The AR Emojis feature on display.

  • Mar 06, 12:58 PM (IST)

    The slow-motion feature on display.

  • Mar 06, 12:57 PM (IST)

    The slow-motion feature on display.

  • Mar 06, 12:53 PM (IST)

    Photographer Atul Kasbekar talks about the Galaxy S9 camera and the photographs he took in low light.

  • Mar 06, 12:46 PM (IST)

    HC Hong arrives unveils the Samsung Galaxy S9.

  • Mar 06, 12:45 PM (IST)

    HC Hong ends speech amid backdrop of images and visuals, possibly shot from the S9.

  • Mar 06, 12:41 PM (IST)

     Samsung President and CEO of Asia division HC Hong thanks all Samsung fans for their support. Samsung is currently No 1 in the smartphone market and consumer electronics in India.

  • Mar 06, 11:50 AM (IST)

    The S9 has a dual camera with a 12 megapixel rearcamera with an autofocus f/1.5-f/2.4 sensor with OIS. The S9+ has a dual rear camera setup with dual OIS, specifically a wide-angle lens with Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel autofocus f/1.5-f/2.4 sensor and a telephoto lens with 12-megapixel autofocus f/2.4 sensor.

  • Mar 06, 11:48 AM (IST)


    Samsung has incorporated several advanced features like the built in live automatic translator in its camera app, which can translate over 50 languages, the company claims.
    Both smartphones will operate on Android 8 Oreo and will give options to users to create their own Emojis, called Animojis with their faces while chatting.
     

  • Mar 06, 11:45 AM (IST)

    The international launch of the flagship phone first took place a day before the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

  • Mar 06, 11:31 AM (IST)

    The Samsung Galaxy S9 is set to launch in India at 12:30 pm IST.

